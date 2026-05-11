Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 4
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 11. Mitchell's points prop was 26.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 116-109 win over the Pistons on May 9, Mitchell put up 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.