Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 4

In his last action, a 116-109 win over the Pistons on May 9, Mitchell put up 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

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