Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 3

In his most recent action, a 107-97 loss to the Pistons on May 7, Mitchell tallied 31 points, six rebounds and two steals. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

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