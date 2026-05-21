Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Knicks In Game 2

Last time out on May 19, Mitchell recorded 29 points and six steals in a 115-104 loss to the Knicks. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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