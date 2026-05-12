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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 5

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 12. Vassell's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Vassell had 14 points and two steals in his last action, a 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves on May 10. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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