Devin Vassell And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 5

Vassell had 14 points and two steals in his last action, a 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves on May 10. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.

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