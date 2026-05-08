Devin Vassell And Spurs Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 3

Vassell had 10 points and four assists in his last action, a 133-95 win over the Timberwolves on May 6. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.6 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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