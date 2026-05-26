Devin Vassell And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 5

Last time out on May 24, Vassell recorded 13 points and six rebounds in a 103-82 win over the Thunder. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.9 points per contest.

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