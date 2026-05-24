Devin Vassell And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 4

In his most recent appearance, a 123-108 loss to the Thunder on May 22, Vassell had 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are conceding 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

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