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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 4

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday, May 24. Vassell's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 123-108 loss to the Thunder on May 22, Vassell had 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are conceding 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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