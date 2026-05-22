Devin Vassell And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 3

In his last game on May 20, Vassell recorded 22 points in a 122-113 loss to the Thunder. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.9 points per game.

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