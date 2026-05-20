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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Thunder In Game 2

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday, May 20. Vassell's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Vassell had 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 122-115 win over the Thunder on May 18. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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