Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Thunder In Game 2

Vassell had 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 122-115 win over the Thunder on May 18. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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