Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Thunder In Game 1

In his last game, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15, Vassell put up 11 points and four assists. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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