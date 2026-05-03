Desmond Bane And Magic Play Pistons In Game 7
Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 3. Bane's points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Bane tallied 17 points and two steals in his last appearance, a 93-79 loss to the Pistons on May 1. Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.