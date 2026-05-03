Desmond Bane And Magic Play Pistons In Game 7

Bane tallied 17 points and two steals in his last appearance, a 93-79 loss to the Pistons on May 1. Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.

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