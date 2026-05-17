Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 7

Schroder put up in his most recent appearance, a 115-94 loss to the Pistons on May 15. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

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