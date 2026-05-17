Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 7
Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 17. Schroder's points prop was 5.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Schroder put up in his most recent appearance, a 115-94 loss to the Pistons on May 15. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.