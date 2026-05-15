Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 6

In his last game on May 13, Schroder posted five points and five assists in a 117-113 win over the Pistons. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per contest, which ranks third in the NBA.

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