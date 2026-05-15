Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 6
Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Schroder's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 13, Schroder posted five points and five assists in a 117-113 win over the Pistons. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per contest, which ranks third in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.