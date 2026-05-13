Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 5

Schroder totaled seven points in his last game, a 112-103 win over the Pistons on May 11. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per contest.

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