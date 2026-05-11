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Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dennis Schroder

Cleveland Cavaliers • #8 PG

Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 4

Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 11. Schroder's points prop was 6.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 116-109 win over the Pistons on May 9, Schroder had 11 points and two blocks. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are giving up 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dennis Schroder

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