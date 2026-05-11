Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 4

In his last game, a 116-109 win over the Pistons on May 9, Schroder had 11 points and two blocks. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are giving up 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

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