Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Take On Pistons In Game 2

Last time out on May 5, Schroder posted nine points in a 111-101 loss to the Pistons. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per contest.

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