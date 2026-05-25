Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 4
Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday, May 25. Schroder's points prop was 4.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Schroder totaled three points in his last action, a 121-108 loss to the Knicks on May 23. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.