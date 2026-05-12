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Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Take On Thunder In Game 4

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 11. Ayton's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Ayton tallied 10 points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 131-108 loss to the Thunder on May 9. Ayton averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deandre Ayton

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