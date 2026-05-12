Deandre Ayton And Lakers Take On Thunder In Game 4

Ayton tallied 10 points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 131-108 loss to the Thunder on May 9. Ayton averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.