Deandre Ayton And Lakers Take On Thunder In Game 3

Ayton put up three points and 10 rebounds in his last action, a 125-107 loss to the Thunder on May 7. Ayton averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

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