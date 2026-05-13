Dean Wade And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 5
Dean Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 13. Wade's points prop was 3.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 112-103 win over the Pistons on May 11, Wade totaled . Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.