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Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade

Cleveland Cavaliers • #32 PF

Dean Wade And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 4

Dean Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 11. Wade's points prop was 3.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Wade put up three points in his most recent appearance, a 116-109 win over the Pistons on May 9. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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