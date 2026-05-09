Dean Wade And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 3
Dean Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 9. Wade's points prop was 4.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
In his last action, a 107-97 loss to the Pistons on May 7, Wade totaled eight points. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.