Dean Wade And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 3

In his last action, a 107-97 loss to the Pistons on May 7, Wade totaled eight points. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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