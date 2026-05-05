Dean Wade And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 1

In his last appearance, a 114-102 win over the Raptors on May 3, Wade tallied five points. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per contest.

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