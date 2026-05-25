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Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade

Cleveland Cavaliers • #32 PF

Dean Wade And Cavaliers Play Knicks In Game 4

Dean Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday, May 25. Wade's points prop was 3.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 23, Wade put up in a 121-108 loss to the Knicks. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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