Dean Wade And Cavaliers Play Knicks In Game 4

In his last game on May 23, Wade put up in a 121-108 loss to the Knicks. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per contest.

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