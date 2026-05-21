Dean Wade And Cavaliers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 2

In his last game on May 19, Wade recorded 10 points in a 115-104 loss to the Knicks. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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