Dean Wade And Cavaliers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 1

Last time out on May 17, Wade posted five points and six rebounds in a 125-94 win over the Pistons. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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