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De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Take On Timberwolves In Game 6

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Fox's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Fox totaled 18 points and five assists in his most recent game, a 126-97 win over the Timberwolves on May 12. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Aaron Fox

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