De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Take On Timberwolves In Game 6

Fox totaled 18 points and five assists in his most recent game, a 126-97 win over the Timberwolves on May 12. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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