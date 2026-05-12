De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Play Timberwolves In Game 5

In his last action, a 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves on May 10, Fox put up 24 points and three steals. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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