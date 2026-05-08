De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Play Timberwolves In Game 3

Fox put up 16 points and two steals in his most recent action, a 133-95 win over the Timberwolves on May 6. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.6 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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