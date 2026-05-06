FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 2

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. Fox's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 4, Fox posted 10 points and six assists in a 104-102 loss to the Timberwolves. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Aaron Fox

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

View All San Antonio Spurs Player News