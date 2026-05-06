De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 2

In his last game on May 4, Fox posted 10 points and six assists in a 104-102 loss to the Timberwolves. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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