De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 2
De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. Fox's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 4, Fox posted 10 points and six assists in a 104-102 loss to the Timberwolves. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.