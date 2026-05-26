De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Play Thunder In Game 5

Fox tallied 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in his last appearance, a 103-82 win over the Thunder on May 24. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are giving up 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.

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