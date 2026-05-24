De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 4

Last time out on May 22, Fox put up 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 123-108 loss to the Thunder. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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