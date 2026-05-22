De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Take On Thunder In Game 3
De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Friday, May 22. Fox's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Fox put up 21 points, nine assists and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.