De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Take On Thunder In Game 2
De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday, May 20. Fox's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15, Fox had 21 points, nine assists and two blocks. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder are allowing 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.