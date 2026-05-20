De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Take On Thunder In Game 2

In his most recent appearance, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15, Fox had 21 points, nine assists and two blocks. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are allowing 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

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