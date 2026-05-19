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De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 1

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, May 18. Fox's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Fox had 21 points, nine assists and two blocks in his most recent game, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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