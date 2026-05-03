Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Face Magic In Game 7
Daniss Jenkins and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 3. Jenkins' points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
In his last game on May 1, Jenkins put up seven points in a 93-79 win over the Magic. Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.