Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Play Cavaliers In Game 7
Daniss Jenkins and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 17. Jenkins' points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 115-94 win over the Cavaliers on May 15, Jenkins put up 15 points. Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.