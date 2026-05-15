Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 6

In his most recent action, a 117-113 loss to the Cavaliers on May 13, Jenkins tallied 19 points and two blocks. Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.4 points per game.

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