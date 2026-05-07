Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Play Cavaliers In Game 2

In his last game on May 5, Jenkins put up 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals in a 111-101 win over the Cavaliers. Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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