Chet Holmgren And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 5

Holmgren put up 10 points and nine rebounds in his last game, a 103-82 loss to the Spurs on May 24. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

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