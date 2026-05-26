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Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 5

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday, May 26. Holmgren's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Holmgren put up 10 points and nine rebounds in his last game, a 103-82 loss to the Spurs on May 24. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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