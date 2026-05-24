Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 4

In his last game, a 123-108 win over the Spurs on May 22, Holmgren had 14 points. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.