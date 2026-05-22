Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 3

Holmgren tallied 13 points in his last action, a 122-113 win over the Spurs on May 20. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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