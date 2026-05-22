Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 3
Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Friday, May 22. Holmgren's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Holmgren tallied 13 points in his last action, a 122-113 win over the Spurs on May 20. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.