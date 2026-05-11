Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Lakers In Game 4

Holmgren put up 18 points and nine rebounds in his last action, a 131-108 win over the Lakers on May 9. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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