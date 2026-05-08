Chet Holmgren And Thunder Play Lakers In Game 2
Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, May 7. Holmgren's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday evening.
What It Means
In his last game, a 108-90 win over the Lakers on May 5, Holmgren tallied 24 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Lakers rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.