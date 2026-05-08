Chet Holmgren And Thunder Play Lakers In Game 2

In his last game, a 108-90 win over the Lakers on May 5, Holmgren tallied 24 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.

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