Cason Wallace And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 5
Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday, May 26. Wallace's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on May 24, Wallace posted five points and two steals in a 103-82 loss to the Spurs. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.