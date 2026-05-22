Cason Wallace And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 3

In his last appearance, a 122-113 win over the Spurs on May 20, Wallace tallied 12 points, four assists and four steals. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per game.

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