Cason Wallace And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 1

Wallace put up three points in his most recent game, a 115-110 win over the Lakers on May 11. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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