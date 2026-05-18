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Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder

Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City Thunder • #22 PG

Cason Wallace And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 1

Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, May 18. Wallace's points prop was 5.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Wallace put up three points in his most recent game, a 115-110 win over the Lakers on May 11. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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