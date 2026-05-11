Cason Wallace And Thunder Square Off Against Lakers In Game 4

Last time out on May 9, Wallace put up 16 points in a 131-108 win over the Lakers. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are giving up 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

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