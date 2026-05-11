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Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder

Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City Thunder • #22 PG

Cason Wallace And Thunder Square Off Against Lakers In Game 4

Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 11. Wallace's points prop was 6.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 9, Wallace put up 16 points in a 131-108 win over the Lakers. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are giving up 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cason Wallace

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