Cason Wallace And Thunder Square Off Against Lakers In Game 3

In his most recent appearance, a 125-107 win over the Lakers on May 7, Wallace tallied 12 points and four assists. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are giving up 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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