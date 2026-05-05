Cason Wallace And Thunder Face Lakers In Game 1

Last time out on April 27, Wallace posted 10 points and four assists in a 131-122 win over the Suns. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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